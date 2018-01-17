Jethart festival needs a hand to help it flourish

Organisers of the Jethart Callant’s Festival are calling on townsfolk to get behind this year’s event as a lack of volunteers is causing them concern.

They’ve called a public meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to address what they’re describing as a “helper crisis”.

Festival convener Len Wyse said: “To make the festival happen takes a lot of volunteer manpower, and over recent years the number of committee members and general helpers has dwindled such that a critical point has now been reached.

“The festival is there for Jethart folk to support and enjoy, so this is a genuine plea to the townsfolk to come forward and offer help to ensure that our festival continues to flourish.

“We are not in any danger of losing the festival, but we are looking for new committee members to help hard-pressed members.

“New ideas would be good, and even if anyone does not want to be on the committee, then can you help with events such as parking, foot marshals, folk to transport and set up equipment and so on.

“To try and address the helper crisis, a public meeting has been arranged.”

The meeting will also discuss several proposed changes to the 2018 festival, which the committee says are all in line with public feedback.

The proposals include the introduction of a junior ride on Sunday, July 8, combining the Lanton and Ancrum rides on Wednesday, July 11, and replacing the Lanton ride with a family bike ride on Tuesday, July, 10 with a standalone Lanton Gymkhana at a later date.

Organisers have also confirmed the ball will be held in the school games hall again, with early-bird tickets available from February onwards.

The meeting takes place tomorrow, in the McDonald/Dryburgh Room in the Canongate at 7.30pm.

Anyunable to attend but keen to help can contact Len Wyse on 01835 862659 or lenwyse@yahoo.co.uk, or Lindsay Wilson on lindsay.wilson9@btinternet.com