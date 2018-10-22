Jess’s address to Galashiels Rotarians has a Zambian flavour

Jess Talbot dressed for the occasion when she spoke to Galashiels Rotarians.

In an outfit local to her talk, members sampled Zambian food.

Jess and a friend, Sukie, have been fundraising for Hands of Mercy and sending money to projects in Zambia. They make and sell homebaking in Selkirk to raise money to feed children at a school in Kapanana.

Jess and Sukie recently returned from a trip to see the impact that their contribution has made.

A Zambian-based charity ensures that all the money is spent locally on what is needed to feed the children in the school – sometimes up to 600 of them at a time – and the volunteer teachers are rewarded with goods to feed themselves.