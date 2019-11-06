Jedforest lead the Borders pack in brass bands battle

Jedforest Instrumental Band celebrate their success at this year's Borders Brass Band Entertainment Contest with a meal in Jedburgh's Taj Tandoori.

In all, 13 rival bands from sections two to four presented their 15-minute mini concert-style programme in a bid to impress the judges at North Parish Church.

And from the Borders entries taking part, it was Jedforest Instrumental Band which came out on top, taking home the most entertaining band accolade, third place overall and best-placed Borders band award.

The Jedburgh outfit, which performed on the day under the baton of conductor Phil Rosier, bagged an added accolade courtesy of its percussionist, Fiona Neary. She was awarded the best soloist title for her rendition of Flying Mallets on the xylophone.

John Mabon, of Jedforest Instrumental Band, said: “Being held in Kelso for the first time was a departure – normally the event is held in a town in the Borders which has a brass band, but this venue was chosen as a tribute to Alistair Hutton who has introduced the bands’ programmes since the contest started.

“The Borders Brass Band Association went to great lengths to ensure the facilities were up to the mark, with separate rehearsals rooms and adequate storage space for the hundreds of musicians arriving on the day.

“Two very experienced adjudicators listened to all the bands and decided the final outcomes. Paul Drury and Derek Broadbent are internationally-renowned figures in the brass band world.

“And Border bands were well represented. St Ronan’s and Selkirk Silver were highly placed and Langholm Town won the deportment prize.

“Peebles, Hawick and Galashiels also fielded bands on the day.”

Final results in the overall contest were as follows: 1 Lochgelly, 2 Broxburn and Livingston, 3 Jedforest Instrumental, 4 Coalburn Silver, 5 St Ronan’s Silver, 6 Selkirk Silver, 7 Shotts St Patrick, 8 Croy Silver, 9 Langholm Town, 10 Peebles Burgh Silver, 11 MacTaggart Scott Loanhead, 12 Hawick Saxhorn and 13 Queensferrry Community Brass.

Each band receives a traditional written adjudication and a unique record of the performance through a ‘voice-over’ live recording with a spoken review.