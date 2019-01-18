Jedburgh woman given unpaid work order for causing disturbance in casualty department

A 38-year-old woman has been ordered to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work as punishment for causing a disturbance in the accident-and-emergency department at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Elizabeth McLean, of Lothian Road, Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the early hours of August 7.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that McLean had been in the casualty unit the previous evening after burning her hand at a barbecue and was treated before being discharged.

She returned several hours later to say she had taken some medication and required further treatment, however.

McLean was shouting and swearing and refusing to leave, and staff had to stop treating other patients to try to calm her down.

She then told a security guard: “I am going to sort you,” and that being regarded as a threat led to the police being called to deal with her.

McLean said she was under the influence of Zanox tablets at the time and had no recollection at all of the incident.

Sheriff David Clapham said the location made it a serious matter as hospital staff need protection from such abuse.

He imposed a community payback order involving 120 hours’ unpaid work as an alternative to custody.