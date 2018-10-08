Jedburgh woman fined £400 for kicking female police officer in face

A woman has been fined £400 for kicking a female police officer in the face, causing her nose to bleed.

The police were called to Donna Wilson’s home in Grieve Avenue, Jedburgh, last March by two people holding her down in a bath to stop her harming herself with a piece of glass from a broken mirror.

Wilson then turned her attention towards the officers, however, making threats to assault them and struggling with them, Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told.

During the ensuing fracas, she lashed out with her foot, catching a female constable on the nose.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said her client had taken a large amount of prescribed medication mixed with vodka and six cans of Dragon Soop, an energy drink containing caffeine and 8% alcohol by volume.