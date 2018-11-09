Jedburgh teenager given further 16-month road ban for driving while disqualified

Driving while disqualified on various streets in Hawick has resulted in a teenage sports student being banned from the road for 16 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Stephen Davidson, 18, of Howdenburn Court, Jedburgh, also admitted driving dangerously and with no insurance on August 3.

The court was told that Davidson was spotted in the car park at Morrisons in Hawick with his girlfriend and was recognised as a disqualified driver.

Police officers later saw him in the car park and put their blue lights on, but Davidson drove off at excessive speed.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Davidson: “If you don’t know by now, driving while disqualified is a serious issue.

“The court takes these things extremely seriously.”

Davidson was ordered to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and disqualified from driving for another 16 months.

He will also have to re-sit an extended driving test before getting his licence back.