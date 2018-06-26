Jedburgh teenager admits underage sex but denies asking for naked photos

A Jedburgh teenager has admitted having sex with a 13-year-old girl four years his junior.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty at the town’s sheriff court yesterday, June 25, to being involved in sexual activity with the underage girl in woodland at Hartrigge, north east of Jedburgh, between March 1 and March 31 last year.

He denied sending an image of his private parts to her and repeatedly asking her to send pictures of her naked body, however.

He faces the same charge in relation to three other 14-year-old girls and pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

A trial date has been fixed for Tuesday, September 4, at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on Monday, August 6.

Sentence has been deferred on the under age sex offence until August 6.