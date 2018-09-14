Jedburgh teenager admits sex with 13-year-old

A Jedburgh teenager who admitted having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl will be sentenced next month at the town’s sheriff court.

The 17-year-old male – who cannot be named due to his age – pleaded guilty to being involved in sexual activity with the under-age girl in woodland at Hartigge, Jedburgh, between March 1 and March 31 last year.

He also admitted sending an image of his penis to her and repeatedly asking her to send pictures of her naked body.

The teenager also pleaded guilty to asking two other 14-year-old girls to send pictures of their naked bodies to him.

A not guilty plea to a similar charge involving another 14-year-old girl was accepted by the crown.

Sentence was deferred until October 15 for the production of background reports.