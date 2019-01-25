Jedburgh stalker hit with court bill for almost £800

A stalker has been presented with a bill for £775 at Jedburgh’s sheriff court after admitting repeatedly bothering a former partner.

Nathan Gillie, 25, pleaded guilty to committing a stalking offence in Jedburgh in July last year and also to breaching bail conditions by contacting his victim while prohibited from doing so by a court order.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told the court: “The two of them were in a relationship which ended last November. He did not take it well.

“She did allow a certain amount of reconciliation, and the accused may have taken the wrong message from that.”

He described how at around 1.30am on July 27, Gillie made 11 phone calls to his ex’s mother’s home and then went round to the house and started banging on its windows.

Mr Fraser said: “He wanted entry and he started to search the house, thinking she had a boyfriend in the house.

“He came back again later and searched the house.”

On July 30, Gillie returned to the house and began peering through a bedroom window, and Mr Fraser said: “It is accepted by his behaviour that this amounts to stalking behaviour.”

Mr Fraser added that despite being on bail with a condition not to contact his former partner, he sent her an email.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said they had been in a relationship and his client found it difficult to accept it was over after they split up.

Gillie, of Howdenburn Court, Jedburgh, was fined a total of £575 and ordered to pay his former partner £200 compensation.