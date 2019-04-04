Jedburgh shoplifter given 50-hour unpaid work order

A 38-year-old woman has been ordered to carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting shoplifting sweets.

Elizabeth McLean pleaded guilty to stealing confectionery from the McColl’s shop in Canongate, Jedburgh, on the evening of December 2.

The court was told McLean picked up various items on display there, but when she reached the till she did not have enough money to pay for them.

She then went back to the confectionery aisle and put items in her pockets, claiming she was only doing so until she returned to the till.

However, prosecutor Tessa Bradley said a check of the shop’s closed-circuit TV system revealed McLean putting four or five items into her pockets before leaving the shop without paying.

A not-guilty plea to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner was accepted by the crown.

McLean – on £125 a week disability living allowance for post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional and anxiety issues and a further £95 in employment support allowance – had been deemed fit enough to carry out unpaid work, said her lawyer, Ross Dow.

Sheriff Peter Paterson ordered her to carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work as an alternative to a fine.

McLean, of Lothian Road in Jedburgh, pleaded not guilty to a new complaint of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

A trial date has been fixed for June 13, with an intermediate hearing on May 27.