Jedburgh’s vandal-hit pool reopens

Jedburgh’s Laidlaw Memorial pool has reopened to swimmers this morning after a vandal attack forced its closure for more than a week.

In one of a spate of vandal attacks across the town on Saturday, February 24, one of the Oxnam Road facility’s windows was smashed, leaving glass scattered in the water.

The pool, run by Jedburgh Leisure Facilities Trust, has been closed since while the 25 metre pool was completely drained, scrubbed, dried and refilled.

Last week the pool’s manager Billy Robson described the attack as “wanton vandalism” and said it had “knackered a community facility”.

While the gym area was open as usual, albeit on shortened hours during last week’s weather warnings, all lessons and swimming activities were cancelled.

Today pool staff thanked user for their patience, adding: “We would like to thank all our customers for their patience and understanding with the pool closure.

“We are very pleased to be back fully running as normal.”