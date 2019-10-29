Jedburgh’s Oxnam Road set to close for resurfacing

Access to the upper part of the Howdenburn area of Jedburgh will be restricted for four days from today to allow road resurfacing works to be carried out.

A section of the C41 Oxnam Road road, between its junctions with Howdenburn Drive and Annfield Cottage, will be fully closed between 8.30am and 5pm from Thursday, October 31, until Monday, November 4.

The road, which services an industrial estate and two factories, will be fully open on Saturday, November 2, though.

During the closure vehicles will be diverted along A68 for six miles south towards Carter Bar, taking the C32 Oxnam Road turnoff at Camptown, and back towards Jedburgh via Oxnam and the Pleasants.

Westbound vehicles should follow the same diversion route in reverse.