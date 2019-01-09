Jedburgh’s new Subway set to open this spring

A new Subway food outlet at a Borders filling station looks set to open this spring after construction work got under way this week.

Planners gave the go-ahead for a 55sq m extension of the Shell filling station in Jedburgh’s Edinburgh Road last March.

Work to extend the forecourt building to include a 24-seat version of the famous US make-your-own sandwich shop began on Monday and is expected to take 11 weeks to complete.

The existing garage building, also home to a Londis convenience store, is being extended at the rear.

The existing plant room is being demolished and will be replaced with a storage building extension and new access provided to the building by sliding doors at the east end of the garage.

West Yorkshire firm ADS submitted the plans last year for site owner Motor Fuel Group, requesting “to form a snack bar and seating area, raising of forecourt canopy and associated works”.

It is not yet known how many new jobs will be created, but the works are not expected to involve any full closures of the shop or pumps, and both will remain open 24 hours a day.

Subway is now listing the Edinburgh Road site in its online list of more than 2,500 UK franchises.

It will be the firm’s second outlet in the Borders, the other being in Channel Street in Galashiels.

Its Hawick High Street shop closed in June last year.