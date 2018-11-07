Jedburgh’s Halloween town trail: In pictures

It was a case of if you’ve got it, haunt it in Jedburgh last week as hundreds of little horrors not wanting to miss a trick flocked to the town centre in search of a treat.

Traders donned fancy dress and opened late to provide spook-tacular fun for more than 300 costumed kids hitting High Street to eat, drink and be scary.

Around a dozen shops took part, opening up from 6pm to 7.30pm last Wednesday to give the young revellers a fang-tastic evening to remember.

Now in its fifth year, the Jedburgh Halloween town trail is becoming a tradition , with the town’s traders coming together to provide a safe environment for young guisers to get together, show off their frightful outfits of choice and pose the traditional question of trick or treat.

Butcher’s AJ Learmonth is one of the businesses that takes part.

“We’ve done it right from the start, and it’s getting bigger and bigger every year,” said proprietor Alan Learmonth.

“It’s really good for the kids. It’s all free for them, and we shut the High Street off so it’s safe.

“The shopkeepers all dress up, and a lot of the parents get involved as well. The kids really enjoy it.

“It’s gone from strength to strength. It would be really great if all the shops in the High Street were involved. Hopefully that will happen one year.”