Jedburgh Rotarian’s work is recognised and honoured

Jedburgh Rotarian Ian Sanford receives the organisation’s Paul Harris Award from club president Eddie Muir at the town’s Carter’s Rest.

Long-serving member Ian was presented with the award for his services to Rotary, the community and the wider world. He has been club president three times and has served in various other capacities, taking part in the junior and grayling fishing competitions, litter-picking, tree planting, the winter festival, Birl n’ Beer, End Polio Now crocus buttonhole appeal and numerous other initiatives.

He has also attended many Rotary conferences and district meetings, as well as organising club events and dinners. The award is an honour bestowed in the name of the founder of Rotary, Chicago lawyer Paul Harris.

The club’s first meeting of 2019 saw committees get together to agree various initiatives. These included the annual Scottish Grayling Fishing Competition, organised by club member Ian Davis, which will take place on Saturday, February 9, on the River Teviot near Nisbet. Soup and rolls will be provided at the Carter’s Rest.

On Friday, February 22, the club will hold its crocus buttonhole collection for End Polio Now.