Jedburgh mum issues warning to others after being tricked into sending naked selfies and £5,500 to online fraudster

A Borders mum is warning others to beware of telephone and internet fraudsters after being talked into sending nude photos of herself to a blackmailer and tricked out of £5,500.

Gail Astin was forced to confess she’d sent that money to a man she believed to be an Instagram boyfriend after he threatened to send her naked selfies to her husband Simon.

Gail Astin with husband Simon. Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

The 44-year-old, of Jedburgh, was duped by a fraudster claiming to be a US widower and dad called David Williams working as a marine engineer in Nigeria.

The lonely housewife was targeted after being signed off work with stress.

Over a period of four months, they exchanged thousands of WhatsApp messages, emails and phone calls.

She was tricked into secretly sending him £5,500 he claimed he needed for food and bills, but when she refused to send more money, he threatened to send her family and friends naked photos she’d been talked into sending him months earlier.

One such message asked for £2,000 to be sent within half an hour, saying: “I wonder how your family will think of you when your pictures get viral.”

It was then that Gail called the police and confessed to her husband of 16 years, Simon, also 44.

The fraudster used photos of a Portuguese businessman called Pedro Hipolito, 46, and he too is furious the trickster is using his image to exploit vulnerable women.

Gail is now speaking out to warn others, saying: “I was going through a bad time.

“I felt lonely and needed someone to talk to. He caught me at a low point.

“At first, he asked for £200 for iTunes cards so he could buy data for his phone.

“He seemed so desperate and just kept asking me. He was persistent.

“He started asking for more and more, but he promised he would get the money back to me. I honestly believed him.

“I knew in my head that what I was doing was wrong, but I still did it.

“I can’t explain why. I was just in the wrong frame of mind.

“He lured me in and kept asking for more and more.

“I didn’t want to send him any more money. When I said no, he told me he would send the photos to my mum, dad, sister and husband.

“I’m ashamed of what I did. I didn’t want to take the photos, but he wouldn’t stop asking for them.

“I didn’t want to hurt Simon, but I didn’t know what else to do. I had to tell him.”

Gail was contacted out of the blue by a man claiming to be a Texan called David Williams and aged 55 in August last year.

She said she was desperate for friendship after feeling isolated following the family’s move from Burnley in Lancashire to the Borders in 2011.

She says she couldn’t find a way to talk to her family about her mental health issues so when a seemingly caring man apparently displayed an interest in her, it made her feel “special again”, she explained.

Gail, married to Simon since 2003, fell for the stranger after exchanging messages daily and in September, after just a month of chatting on Instagram and WhatsApp, he asked her to send him naked photos.

Gail explained: “He always told me to trust him, and I did.

“He told me his wife had died, and I felt sorry for him. He pulled on my heartstrings.

“He always came across as caring and sympathetic towards me too. He took an interest in what I was going through.

“My husband was struggling with how to deal with my feelings.

“He’s not an emotional person, so for a long time I bottled my own emotions up.”

In several transactions between August and December, Gail sent hundreds and then thousands of pounds at a time to different banks in the US and Nigeria via the international money transfer service MoneyGram.

Gail said: “He said he couldn’t get home if I didn’t send him the money.

“By this point, he had made me feel special. I felt nice. I fell for him.

“I was getting more and more suspicious, but he always promised to get the money back to me when he got back to America.”

She only started to doubt the fraudster after he refused to help pay off a visa bill in November. She refused to send him more money in December, and the man she knew as David instantly turned nasty and threatened to send her naked photos to her friends and family, she says, warning her: “Get the cops involved and everyone will know.”

Gail added: “Before this, he seemed so genuine. I was so scared. I was a complete mess.

“I phoned Simon and told him to come home from work because the police were at our house. I said I’d explain everything.

“He was angry. I feared for my marriage and I did say that if he wants me to go, I will leave.

“We try not to talk about it because it makes him very angry. He has struggled to come to terms with it all.

“I feel guilty because we have lost so much money, but he felt to blame too for not being there for me and spending more time together.

“I hate myself for what I’ve done, and I thought he would leave me.

“I’m so grateful that Simon has given me a second chance,” she said.

“I have promised to never ever speak to anyone I don’t know online.

“I will never hide anything from him again.

“I couldn’t put him though it. It has had a massive effect on us all. I’m just pleased that it all behind us now.

“We have just had to accept that the money is gone.”

Simon, a health and safety adviser, said: “I had no idea what was going on, and I was absolutely clueless and in the dark.

“I had all sorts running through my mind.

“I started to feel guilty. I thought I hadn’t paid her enough attention and felt completely inadequate.

“It was all too much to take in. I couldn’t comprehend why she would do what she did.

“I came to terms with the fact the money was gone for ever.

“At one point, I didn’t know if we would get through it, but I never actually considered leaving her.

“I just wanted to put it all behind us and move on. We are over that rocky patch, and we are moving on as a family now.”

Gail has since changed her phone numbers, email addresses and social media accounts and says she never wants to talk to a stranger online again.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders are investigating a report of an online fraud offence.

“The report was received on Tuesday, December 5, in the Jedburgh area.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing.”