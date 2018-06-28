Jedburgh motorist banned from road for dangerous driving

A Jedburgh man has been disqualified from driving for 18 months at the town’s sheriff court after admitting a series of motoring offences.

Archibald Donaldson, 54, of Blair Avenue, admitted dangerous driving and losing concentration by falling asleep due to a medical condition and swerving into the opposite lane of the carriageway near the Borders General Hospital at Melrose on November 7.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said a lorry had to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision and that Donaldson should not have been driving.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “He won’t be driving again. He is a very ill man.”

Fines totalling £425 were also imposed.