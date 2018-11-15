Jedburgh man admits violent struggle with police and knife theft but denies Hawick bakery robbery

Background reports have been ordered on a 25-year-old man after he admitted struggling violently with police officers at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Craig Robson pleaded guilty to stealing a lock-knife from a house in Allars Bank, Hawick, on November 4, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle en route to the hospital.

Sentence was deferred on Robson, of Priors Court, Jedburgh, until Tuesday, December 4, for the production of a criminal justice social work report, and he was remanded in custody.

Robson denies staging a knifepoint robbery at a baker’s shop in Hawick, however.

He pleaded not guilty to threatening an employee at G Harrow and Son, in Howegate, on June 12 and demanding that he supply him with pies, then proceeding to rob him of bakery goods.

Robson also denies breaking a home night-time curfew by being in Hawick at 3.30am and possession of cannabis.

That case has been continued at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until Monday, December 10.