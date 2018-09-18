Jedburgh drink-driver was more than three times limit

A funeral mourner more than three times the drink-drive limit got involved in a bust-up with his partner on their journey home and ended up being fined £500.

Joshua Reynolds, 31, was attending the funeral of his girlfriend’s grandmother in Grantshouse, Berwickshire, on September 10 and consumed alcohol afterwards at a wake for her, then decided to travel back to his home near Jedburgh.

However, after he was seen staggering coming out of a chip shop in High Street, Earlston, and being sick beside his vehicle, police were alerted.

Reynolds began shouting and swearing at his partner and had to be restrained by a member of the public as he tried to get into his vehicle.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that when police officers arrived, they noticed he smelled of alcohol, but numerous attempts to get him to take a roadside breath test proved unsuccessful.

He was then arrested for failing to provide a sample, but when he was taken to Hawick police station, he did oblige, and his breath-alcohol reading was 75 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Reynolds was banned from the road for 18 months and fined £400 for drink-driving and another £100 for initially failing to provide a sample.

Sentence was deferred on a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the incident involving his partner.