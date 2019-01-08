Jedburgh drink-driver admits being more than six times lmit after Kelso party

A festive season reveller has admitted driving while more than six times the legal alcohol limit.

David Easton, 54, had been at a party in Kelso on the evening of Friday, December 28, when he was pulled over by police and found to have a breath-alcohol count of 140 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that police were on the lookout for his vehicle after a report was made that a motorist was suspected to be drink-driving.

He said the car was noticed in Abbey Row in Kelso at about 6.50pm and stopped by police.

Easton immediately admitted to officers that he had been drinking.

Defence lawyer Sophie Russell admitted her client faced the possibility of a custodial sentence due to his high reading.

She said Easton had been at a party and was planning to stay in Kelso but, instead of making the 10-minute journey involved by foot, he got into his car.

After being cautioned and charged, Easton, a self-employed builder, said: “I have been stupid and I’m very sorry and thankful nobody got hurt.”

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre called for background reports to be prepared, including a restriction-of-liberty order assessment, and deferred sentence until February 4.

In the meantime, first offender Easton, of High Street, Jedburgh, was given an interim driving ban.