Jedburgh dog-breeder admonished for sending threatening messages

A falling-out between two dog-breeders over money ended up in Jedburgh Sheriff Court after one sent threatening messages to the other.

Hazel Manson travelled from her Borders home to Inverurie in Aberdeenshire to hand over £2,500 to Amanda Dobbie for a dog cabin, but she was not there and a man said to be known to Ms Dobbie pocketed the money.

Out of pocket by £2,500 and with no dog cabin, Manson, 32, sent a series of threatening or abusive messages to Ms Dobbie on Facebook between December 13 and 17.

Manson, of Bankend South Industrial Estate, Jedburgh, was admonished after being of good behaviour during a six-month period of deferred sentence.