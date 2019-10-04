Jedburgh claims top prize as town celebrate success at Floral Gateway competition

Jedburgh has been named champion of champions in this year’s Scottish Borders Floral Gateway awards.

In all 17 villages and towns were recognised for their work in helping to maintain the region at a ceremony at Scottish Borders Council’s headquarters in Newtown St Boswells.

Henry Weir collects the Quality of Life award.

Jedburgh claimed the overall title at the 20th awards in front of Lauder, Birgham and Ayton, who were all highly commended.

Other winners included Kelso, Melrose, Coldingham and Westruther, with special awards also given to Earlston, Eyemouth and Clovenfords.

The council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and locality services, Sandy Aitchison, said: “Community groups across the Scottish Borders have once again stepped up to keep their local area thriving and we must thank them for their fantastic efforts.

“We have been in discussions with various community groups throughout 2019, including at our first Spring Seminar in March, and know it has been another challenging year with more changes to our services.

“However, we believe by working together we can ensure our area retains its beauty for local people and visitors alike.

“Congratulations to all the winners of a Floral Gateway award.”

The full list of winners were:

Champion of Champions – 1, Jedburgh; 2= Lauder, Ayton and Birgham;

Town – 1, Kelso; 2, Peebles; 3, Eyemouth;

Large Village – 1, Melrose; 2, Coldstream; 3, Chirnside;

Small Village – 1, Coldingham; 2, Greenlaw;

Wee Village – 1, Westruther; 2, Morebattle; 3, Hume;

Welcome Award – Earlston;

Quality of Life Awards – Chirnside, Jedburgh and Lauder;

Border Biodiversity Award – Eyemouth;

Clean and Tidy Award – Clovenfords.