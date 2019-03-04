Jedburgh bus firm hitting the road in aid of care charity

A Borders bus and taxi company is hitting the road in a different way next month in a bit to raise funds for the charity which took care of its owner who died last year.

Peter Hogg of Jedburgh is set to raise hundreds of pounds for the Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital thanks to a bus tour with a difference.

The firm is inviting supporters to remember and help it raise money in memory of its former boss Peter Hogg who died from cancer, aged 39, last year.

Lewis Williamson, a driver with the firm based at Bankend South, said: “Within the company itself we lost Peter last year to cancer so that’s one of the main reasons we are doing this.

“The Margaret Kerr Unit was really, really good. The staff do such a great job and we wanted to try and raise some funds to help them keep doing what they do, so we thought we would organise a coach trip for their benefit.

“We are putting on the coach for free, the driver is giving up his time for free and so is the guide we are meeting en route.

“That means all the money we raise from people booking a place on the trip goes straight to the unit.”

The Melrose-based facility provides end-of-life care to Borderers diagnosed with terminal illnesses and is funded completely by voluntary donations.

Father-of-three Peter ran Hogg’s alongside his sister Annie for almost a decade following the death of their father, Peter senior, until his death last August.

Lewis added: “We just through it a really good idea and a fitting way to remember Peter.

“When we spoke to Annie, Peter’s sister, she agreed it a really good idea.” The guided coach trip, taking place on Saturday, April 6, will pick up in Jedburgh, Kelso, Hawick, Selkirk and Galashiels takes in Stirling, Callander, over the Duke’s Pass and through the Trossachs, on to Aberfoyle and back to South Queensferry where passengers will enjoy a boat trip on the Firth of Forth and under the three bridges.

Since the firm advertised the charity coach trip last week supporters young and old, paying £30 and £15 per head, have been quick to get on board with the fundraising drive.

“The response has been great,” Lewis added. “People are really keen to support it. We’ll be looking at putting on a full size coach now and are almost fully booked.”

Anyone keen to take part can contact Peter Hogg on 01835 863755.