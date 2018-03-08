Jedburgh benefit cheat fined £250

A man has been fined £250 after admitting a £1,650 benefit fraud.

Colin Holness, 56, pleaded guilty to claiming employment and support allowance of £800 and housing benefit of £850 to which he was not entitled.

He failed to tell officials that his wife had started employment over a three-month period in 2014.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told he is paying the sum back through deductions from his benefits.

Holness, of Grieve Avenue, Jedburgh, was originally charged with benefit fraud of more than £12,000 but pleaded guilty to the reduced sum.