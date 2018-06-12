Jedburgh air cadets among best in Britain

Two Jedburgh air cadets are flying high having picked up top accolades within the Scotland and Northern Ireland Air Training Corps.

Lauren Cardwell and Aaron Dickson of 1716 (Roxburgh) Squadron have placed in the top six male and female cadets in the UK, beating off competition from 31,000 others.

Aaron Dickson with Group Captain Phil Dacre.

Both were previously named top in this region and were invited to RAF College Cranwell to compete in a dragons den-style questioning in the hope of being named top in their category.

Lauren,19, who holds the highest rank of Cadet Warrant Officer, was nominated for the ATC75 sword after serving as a Lord Lieutenant’s cadet as well as completing air cadet pilot and qualified aerospace instructors courses.

Despite not winning, she was named one of the top six female air cadets in the UK.

Lauren said: “This is the pinnacle of the cadets chain and to have the opportunity to be awarded the ATC75 sword is a proud moment for me.

“I will be continuing electrical engineering at University of Dundee in September and joining the University Air Squadron. Afterwards, I am to join the RAF as a pilot.”

Cadet Warrant Office Aaron,19, boasts 140 flying hours and has earned his private pilots’ licence. He was put forward for the Dacre sword, also finishing top six.

“I hope that I can show younger cadets just how many opportunities are out there – all they have to do is apply,” he said. “I also want to show that hard work and determination do not go unnoticed in the RAF Air Cadets.”

Aaron now aims to become a commercial airline pilot or join the RAF.