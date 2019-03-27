Jedburgh 25-year-old admits breaching non-harassment order

A man has admitted breaching a non-harassment order involving a former partner.

Nathan Gillie, 25, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at her place of employment in Bank Street, Galashiels, on February 12.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that he asked a friend to go into a hairdressing salon to request that she come outside to speak to him.

He also sent 10 messages to her via a fake Facebook profile he had set up under the name of Steven Smith and turned up at her home in Jedburgh’s Howdenburn Court at 7.30am, shouting: “I know you have someone in there.”

Gillie, of Bongate in Jedburgh, told police his ex- partner was “playing mind games” with him and that she had been contacting him to request lifts.

However, procurator fiscal Graham Fraser disputed that claim, saying: “She is suffering from anxiety because of his behaviour and fears what he will do next, and she deserves protection.”

Sheriff Donald Ferguson said there appeared to have been “flagrant disregard” of a court order but asked the crown to investigate whether his ex had indeed been contacting Gillie prior to when the case next calls on April 16.

Sentence has been deferred for a domestic abuse programme assessment.