Jedburgh 17-year-old sentenced for having sex with girl of 13 and sending her a photo of his privates

A Jedburgh teenager has been given a one-year supervision order after he admitted having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with the underage girl in woodland at Hartrigge, Jedburgh, between March 1 and March 31 last year.

He also admitted sending an image of his penis to her and repeatedly asking her to send him photos of her naked body.

The teenager pleaded guilty to asking two 14-year-old girls to send pictures of their naked bodies to him too.

A not-guilty plea to a similar charge involving another 14-year-old girl was accepted by the crown.

The community payback order he was given at Jedburgh Sheriff Court today, October 16, also involves carrying out 120 hours’ unpaid work.