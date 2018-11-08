Jed punish Fifers’ errors following explosive start

Kirkcaldy 32

Jed-Forest 40

Leaders Jed came through a demanding test against new arrivals Kirkcaldy in a Bonfire Weekend encounter with fireworks at the start.

With less than two minutes gone, the referee deemed that a tackle by Kirkcaldy’s Rhys Bonner had been dangerously high to stop a try being scored and awarded a penalty try to Jed, before sending the Lang Toun man to the bin.

Fortunes fluctuated with the lead changing hands several times, reports John Methven.

Two minutes from the end, with Jed leading 33-32, an apparent try for Kirkcaldy was disallowed as the ball was knocked forward.

From the resulting scrummage, Jed’s Ewan Scott streaked away to touch down at the other end, with the try conversion denying the Blues a losing bonus point.

Although the Blues replied strongly to their early set back, the second score came Jed-Forest’s way. The home pack took play to within touching distance of the Jed line, only to lose control of the ball inches from the whitewash.

Swift hands saw it quickly moved away from that contact and Jed full back Lewis Young was away on his own, with no Kirkcaldy tackler near him.

Quintan Sanft’s men were plaing well but another defensive lapse gave the ball away and there was no stopping the speedy Gregor Young for a try, converted by Gary Munro.

Continuing Kirkcaldy pressure forced Jed stand-off Euan Scott into a deliberate knock-on, for which he received a yellow card, while a penalty and an Owen Bonner try, and a try by Scott Anderson, put the Blues a point in front at the interval.

Solid defence kept Jed at bay until 51 minutes, when a scrummaged penalty provided the ammunition for number eight Darren Gillespie to pick up and break loose for a score, converted by Munro.

The Kirkcaldy game picked up again and, with the tempo increasing, they responded well and a try and conversion from Smith restored the lead to 27-26. But, within a blink, Gregor Young had restored his side’s lead, with Munro again adding the extra points.

A Kirkcaldy penalty kicked to the corner set up Rhys Bonner for his side’s fifth try, before the conroversial ending.

Kirkcaldy replacement Scott Barclay was issued with a red card after a late incident.