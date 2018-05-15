Jealous wife admits attacking husband in Selkirk street

A wife got jealous after seeing her husband allegedly flirting with another woman at the Chinese restaurant where they all worked and ended up attacking him in the street, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Juan Wu, 45, pleaded guilty to slapping, punching and kicking Qi Sheng to the head and body in Ettrick Terrace and West Port in Selkirk on November 22 last year.

The court heard that an argument broke out between the pair after she became jealous of him speaking to another member of their staff.

A member of the public later witnessed Wu attacking her husband in the street and called the police.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client was ashamed and mortified at having ended up in court.

Sentencing was deferred for six months on Wu, of Ettrick Terrace, Selkirk, for good behaviour.