Jail warning for Hawick 22-year-old convicted of harassing ex-partner

A man has been ordered to attend a domestic violence programme for the next two years and pay a former partner £500 compensation for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards her on several occasions.

Jonathan Williamson, 22, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to engaging in a course of conduct by assaulting the woman, damaging her vehicle and mobile phone and persistently telephoning her at an address in Minto Place, Hawick.

The court heard there were incidents when Williamson, of Boonraw Road, Hawick, would turn up at her home in the early hours of the morning and create disturbances.

He admitted committing offences in February, April and September involving his ex-partner.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had acted immaturely following the break-up of their four-year relationship.

On one occasion, Williamson got hold of his former partner’s phone and went through it looking at messages she had been sending to a male colleague at work.

Williamson then rang the man at 6.20am asking why he was messaging his former partner and was abusive.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Williamson: “This is exactly the sort of conduct females in this country are entitled to be protected from.

“The message has to get out that this conduct will not be tolerated.”

He added that if there is any repeat of such offending, Williamson will be going to jail.

He was also given a night-time home curfew for the next six months between 9pm and 5am and ordered to pay a total of £986 in compensation, £500 to his former partner and £486 to another couple affected by Williamson’s behaviour.