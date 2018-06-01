Jail warning for Galashiels 42-year-old

A man responsible for causing a disturbance at his mother’s home has been warned he will be jailed if he commits any further such offence.

Kevin Wilkinson, 42, of Balmoral Avenue, Galashiels, appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

That offence was committed at his mum’s house in Gala Park, Galashiels, on April 9.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of shouting and swearing, repeatedly striking the door of the house and making abusive and offensive comments.

The court was told that Wilkinson had stayed overnight there with his partner, but his mother was unhappy about that and he was asked to leave in the morning.

He returned to the property twice that day to remonstrate with her and was eventually arrested.

Wilkinson was on remand for a charge of threatening behaviour at Maxmill Park in Kelso too, but his not-guilty plea to that allegation was accepted.

Granting bail, sheriff Peter Paterson warned Wilkinson that if he turned up again at his mother’s house and caused a disturbance the court would have no option but to impose a prison sentence.

Sentence was deferred for good behaviour until July 30, and a drug treatment and testing order previously issued to Wilkinson will be reviewed then too.