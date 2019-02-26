Jail warning for Borders 75-year-old convicted of drink-driving for third time

A pensioner has been warned she faces jail if she is caught drink-driving again after owning up to her third such offence.

Aileen Clark, 75, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to driving while more than double the legal alcohol limit in her home village of Newstead, near Melrose.

She admitted driving with a breath-alcohol count of 54 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on the night of Saturday, February 9 and has been banned from the road for three years.

The court heard that the retired languages teacher had been driving back from Melrose and had collided with a kerb, causing damage to a tyre.

Defence lawyer Greg McDonnel accepted it was his client’s third drink-driving conviction but pointed out that those offences had been committed over a 17-year period.

However, he added that she will no longer be driving again in any case.

Mr McDonnel said: “She realised she could be marginal but still took the chance to drive.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Clark, of Main Street in Newstead: “This is the third time. Notwithstanding your age, you will end up in jail if this happens again.”

He said she would have been disqualified from driving for four years but reduced that to three due to her guilty plea, as well as imposing a fine of £200.