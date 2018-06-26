Jail warning after violent struggle with police sergeant at Kelso nightclub

A man has been warned he is one step away from jail after admitting struggling violently with a police sergeant at a Kelso nightclub.

Andrew Moriarty, 27, of Hendersyde Park, Kelso, pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing the officer and threatening or abusive behaviour at the Vibe nightclub, in Vault Square, during the early hours of May 6.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told the officer fell and banged his head during the struggle and his wound had to be treated at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose, resulting him being off work for two days.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “It was about 1.40am after the annual Kelso Sevens at Poynder Park, and police were on duty keeping an eye on things.

“The sergeant went to the nightclub and was speaking to staff when a commotion broke out on the stairs.

“The accused appeared intoxicated and was swinging his arms about.

“The sergeant had his back to him and he had his hat knocked off.

“The officer took hold of him and ushered him out of the club, but the accused started struggling violently with him.

“The sergeant made a call for assistance, and the accused was abusive to him calling him a piggy b******.

“The accused tried to get away from him, but the officer held onto him, and the two of them fell to the ground.

“The officer hit his head with some force against the kerb and was bleeding heavily from the wound.

“The sergeant still managed to hold onto him despite the accused struggling with him.”

Mr Fraser said other officers then arrived, but Moriarty continued to be abusive towards them, saying he was going to kill them all.

That abusive behaviour continued in a police van as he was taken to Hawick police station, where he spat on its charge bar.

Mr Fraser added: “The sergeant was taken to the Borders General Hospital and had the wound glued and was off work for two days, but I spoke to him recently and there are no long-term effects from this.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had been at the Kelso Sevens rugby contest earlier in the day and had consumed far too much alcohol.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Moriarty: “Let’s be clear about this – you are one step away from custody.”

The self-employed loft insulator was given a 10-month restriction-of-liberty order keeping him in his home between the hours of 8pm and 6.30am and he was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the police sergeant he injured.