Jade’s eggcellent event raises £250 for charity

A determined Lauder lass has raised £250 for charity with her easter-inspired fundraiser at the weekend.

Jade-Marley Gourdie, alongside her brother Aiden and parents Eilidh and George, organised an egg hunt complete with face painting, a raffle and entertainment in the town on Saturday.

Easter Egg Hunt in Lauder in the Scottish Borders organised by Eilidh Gourdie and her family; Kerry and Gordon Whitson with son Roddy and daughter Grace.

The nine-year-old Lauder Primary pupils signed up as one of Cash for Kids’ 500 Faces in January, a campaign run by Radio Borders to encourage 500 people to raise £100 each for the children’s charity.

And her efforts at the weekend mean she’s more than met her target already, and found herself top of the campaign’s leaderboard too.

“She is very happy about that,” mum Eilidh said. “She wanted to sign up last year but we had a holiday coming up at Christmas so we had a lot on, but as soon as we were back she was determined to get involved.

“When she gets an idea in her head she just goes for it. “She has lot more fundraising ideas, but we’ll have a rest for now.

Shelley Thomson with daughters Millie and Madison.

“We are very grateful to everyone who wrapped up warm and made the effort to come out despite the weather.”

More than 200 eggs were hidden, with all the leftovers donated to the children’s ward at the Borders General Hospital.

Jade previously raised £1,600 for The Little Princess Trust, twice donating her hair to the charity to be made into children’s wigs.

Eilidh added: “We are very proud of her. She is such a kind girl with a very caring heart.”

Jade-Marley Gourdie with her mum Eilidh and brother Aidan.

Organiser Jade-Marley Gourdie and her brother Aidan on the hunt for Easter eggs.