Jack goes above and beyond to raise cash for Doddie Weir

When Jack Fourie was asked to help raise cash for Melrose Football Club’s P6 tour to the Netherlands, he thought it was the perfect chance to also raise money for Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease charity.

The 10-year-old, in P6 at Melrose Primary School, had been following rugby legend Doddie’s efforts in raising funds for research into MND, a condition the towering former lock was diagnosed with in 2017.

Jack Fourie hands over the cash he raised to Doddie Weir.

Jack’s dad Andries told us: “As part of fundraising efforts, each child was asked to turn £10 into £100 by undertaking an enterprise challenge.

“There was an incentive of a strip to the child who raised the most money.

“Jack said he wanted to raise some money for the tour but that he really wanted to raise money for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“He undertook a sponsored 5km run and then planned, organised and held a coffee morning.

“In total, he raised £650, deciding to donate £200 to the football tour and £450 to Doddie’s Foundation.”

Jack was delighted when, this week, a tartan-suited Doddie visited the school and the youngster was able to hand over the cheque to the ex-Scotland international, 48, of Blainslie.

Proud dad Andries added: “Doddie spent some time talking to the children in Jack’s class raising awareness of the condition and his journey, which is, as ever, inspirational.

“The key message, we feel, is that everyone can make a difference, with the efforts of our 10-year-old son being a prime example.”