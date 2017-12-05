It’s all change on the Braw Lads’ committee

It may be months before the common riding season kicks off again, but for those organising committees working away behind the scenes, there’s little rest.

And in Galashiels, a host of new appointments and fresh faces have been appointed to help plan next year’s Braw Lads’ Gathering.

Jodie Millar, new chairman of the Braw Lads' Gathering Association.

Bill White and Jodie Millar have been announced as the association’s new president and chairman respectively.

The 65-year-old, who runs his own financial planning firm, served the town as a councillor from 2012 to 2017, and before that as chairman of the community council from 2003 to 2012. He is currently vice-chairman of Energise Galashiels and is involved with the Local Relief Fund and the Focus Centre.

While he has never missed a Gala Day in 15 years, Bill admits to finding the new responsibilty “a wee bit daunting”.

“The first time I have to walk out on to the balcony and give the speech, that will be when it really kicks off,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to welcoming people to the town and keeping the profile of Gala up there where it should be.

“I’ve never been on the executive so it came as a completely out of the blue for me. But it’s not something you should turn down and it’s a great honour for me.”

“I think that a lot of people think it just happens, but I always say, that by a long chalk, the Braw Lads’ Gathering is the biggest event in the town.

“There is more to it than meets the eye.”

He will be supported throughout his three-year term by wife Fiona, and children Bruce and Lisa.

Meanwhile it’s a step into much more familiar territory for the gathering’s new chairman, Jodie Millar, the man tasked with leading the 24-strong committee for the next two-years.

The 43-year-old hairdresser has served on the executive committee for over 20 years, as chief marshall between 2010 and 2015 and then vice-chairman from 2000 to 2005.

“It’s an absolute honour,” he said. “The chairman’s role as head of the committee involves steering them in the right direction and organising the sub-committees for the various events. It’s the glue that binds it all together.

“It’s quite nice that we’ve got a lot of new blood in. We’ve nine new members and have a full committee for the first time in years. It’s all really positive and quite exciting. We’ll have a lot more members, new ideas and fresh faces.

“But the heart of the gathering stays the same. The traditions and services are set in stone, so they will always remain.”

A well-known face through his work with the Right Angle Theatre Company and the Gail Wilson Memorial Trust, Jodie’s first public duty will be on declaration night in April. But he won’t be letting his ceremonial and organisational duties keep him from following on horseback.

“I think I will be the first chairman to follow on horseback since 1979,” he added. “I have ridden over 30 gatherings and I’m fairly keen to do it this year. It just doesn’t feel right otherwise.”

The association’s new honorary clerk and minute secretary are Hazel Hunter and Zoe Brydon respectively while the new vice-chairman is Craig Whitehead. Stephen Headspeath remains as junior vice-chairman and Kirsty Simpson remains honorary treasurer.