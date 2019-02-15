It’s all change as Borders bike festival looks to go up a gear

It’s all change for the TweedLove bike festival as it looks to broaden its appeal and bring more visitors to the Borders.

A new name and change of scenery are being lined up for the annual event, now in its 10th year.

Next time round – from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9 – it will be called the Transcend Bike Festival and it’s to be hosted by Nether Pirn Farm near Innerleithen.

Peebles-based event organiser Hillside Outside has teamed up with Tweedbank’s Tempest Brewing Co and Innerleithen cycle transport business Adrenalin Uplift to come up with a revised format intended to appeal to a wider audience.

“Our aim is for this to become the biggest and best bike festival in the UK,” said event director Neil Dalgleish.

“It’s in a beautiful site, right next to some of the best mountain biking in the world, and we have all the ingredients to provide an unbeatable weekend of fun on and off the bike.

“Working with other like-minded, forward-looking local businesses, we can now offer camping on site, uplift to the trails, a beerfest-style friendly atmosphere and a weekend of bikes and good times truly different from anything else in the UK.

“We love all the excitement and fun of the races, but extensive research with the bike industry and customers all pointed to the same thing – everyone wants an event weekend with entertainment, a real festival experience and bike-riding for everyone all weekend – so that’s what we’re providing.

“People can come and enjoy a weekend here riding their bikes or trying out new ones on the fantastic Tweed Valley trails and routes.

“You don’t have to race or sign up for an event. You can just come and enjoy all the goodness of the festival – the bikes, the bling, the beer, food and fun – and nip out onto the trails whenever you feel the urge.

“The potential for the Tweed Valley is starting to be realised, and we’re proud to work with other businesses in the community who share our enthusiasm for taking things forward.

“We all want to give everyone a big Tweed Valley welcome. It’s a privilege to be part of the growing bike industry here and to help push the Tweed Valley’s success story forward.”