Investigation under way into death of cyclist during Borders event

An investigation is under way into the death of a cyclist near Tweedsmuir during this year’s Tour o’ the Borders yesterday, September 1.

The 49-year-old man died of injuries he sustained after coming off his bike near Megget Reservoir, between Tweedsmuir and Selkirk, at around 9.40am.

A spokeswoman for the event said: “It is with the deepest regret that we announce the death of a participant at Tour o’ the Borders closed road cycling sportive.

“Next of kin have been informed.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the rider at this tragic time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We responded to a road near Megget Reservoir at around 9.40am on Sunday.

“A 49-year-old male cyclist was involved in a collision during the Tour o’ the Borders event.

“As a result, the man came off of his bike and sustained serious injuries.

“No other persons were involved.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquires are continuing.”