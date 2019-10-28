Investigation under way into death of 25-year-old at farm near Hawick

An investigation is under way into the death of a 25-year-old man in an accident at a farm near Hawick.

Emergency services crews were called to Northhouse Farm, off the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road midway between Newmill and Teviothead, just before 11am on Friday, October 25, following reports of a man being seriously injured in an accident involving machinery.

The man, not yet formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Inquiries are ongoing, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A tribute has been paid to the tragic farm worker by a spokesperson for his employer, J Hepburn and Co.

They said: “It was a massive shock, but praise must be given to everyone, including the emergency services, who dealt with a very difficult situation.”

“He’d worked with us full time for about five years and self-employed for a few years before that.

“He was an incredibly hard worker often keen to go and start a job as most were finishing.

“To many, he was the face of the contracting side of the business and he was very highly thought of as a skilled operator, carrying out his work to a very high standard, with plenty of banter along the way.

“He was very well liked and a huge asset to the business.

“He will be greatly missed as a workmate and a friend.

“His untimely passing will leave a very large void at Northhouse and beyond.

“We, of course, pass on our condolences to his family.”