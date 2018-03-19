Investigation under way into cause of old mill blaze in Selkirk

An investigation is now under way into what caused a blaze at the old Heather Mills site in Selkirk last night, March 18.

Four fire engines were called out to the Riverside Road site from Hawick, Galashiels and Selkirk itself to put out the flames, along with another appliance from Edinburgh.

Some 22 firefighters were in attendance using gear including hoses and a turntable ladder.

The fire was reported at 6.15pm and took almost five hours to bring under control.

The site, adjoining South Bridge Street, had been earmarked for housing following the closure of the old mill, with the loss of 31 jobs, at the beginning of 2009 by the Border Weaving Company, its owner since the year before.

Built in 1864 as Cheviot Mill, it was renamed Heather Mills in 1892, changing hands numerous times over the years and employing more than 200 staff at its height.

The road outside the old Heather Mills site in Selkirk is cordoned off today.

It was part of the Edinburgh Woolllen Group from 1980 to 2008.

The building has been left extensively damaged by last night’s fire and the roads outside are cordoned off today.

How the blaze started is not known yet.

Damage caused to the old Heather Mills site in Selkirk by fire.

Youngsters and a police officer watching the fire at the old Heather Mills site in Riverside Road, Selkirk.