International call-up for Borders runner

Gala Harrier Faisal Khursheed has been selected to represent Scotland in the Celtic XC international next year.

The Earlston High School pupil will pull on a Scottish vest to compete at the Antrim Cross Country International in Northern Ireland on January 6.

Coached by Neil Renton, Faisal is one of 28 athletes to have been selected for the Scotland team from age groups ranging from the under-17s to seniors.

The event will take place at the CAFRE Greenmount Campus in County Antrim, with Faisal competing as part of the U20 Scotland team.