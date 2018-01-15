Inquiry to be held into death of Borders forestry worker

An inquiry is to be held next week into the death of a woodcutter while working in the Borders almost a year ago.

Kenny Scott died after falling from a tree at the Sunderland Hall estate, near Lindean, on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 31 last year.

It is understood that the 58-year-old was knocked unconcious by that fall, then trapped by a tree falling on top of him.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and an air ambulance being called out, he was pronounced dead at the scene, midway between Selkirk and Tweedbank.

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of Mr Scott, originally from Jedburgh but latterly of Minto, near Hawick, on Thursday, January 25.

A preliminary hearing was held at Selkirk Sheriff Court today, January 15, ahead of next week’s probe.

Mr Scott, a self-employed woodcutter, had more than 40 years’ experience in the forestry industry.