Search

Inquiry to be held into death of Borders forestry worker

The Sunderland Hall estate, near Lindean.
The Sunderland Hall estate, near Lindean.

An inquiry is to be held next week into the death of a woodcutter while working in the Borders almost a year ago.

Kenny Scott died after falling from a tree at the Sunderland Hall estate, near Lindean, on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 31 last year.

It is understood that the 58-year-old was knocked unconcious by that fall, then trapped by a tree falling on top of him.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and an air ambulance being called out, he was pronounced dead at the scene, midway between Selkirk and Tweedbank.

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of Mr Scott, originally from Jedburgh but latterly of Minto, near Hawick, on Thursday, January 25.

A preliminary hearing was held at Selkirk Sheriff Court today, January 15, ahead of next week’s probe.

Mr Scott, a self-employed woodcutter, had more than 40 years’ experience in the forestry industry.