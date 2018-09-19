Innerleithen man fined £300 for assaulting teenager in Peebles

A man has been fined £300 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for assaulting a Peebles teenager.

Samuel Buchanan, 22, of Leithen Road, Innerleithen, pleaded guilty to assaulting Glenn Todd during the early hours of April 1.

Sophie Hanlon, prosecuting, said the incident happened at around 1.20am as the complainer was walking along Northgate, Peebles, with friends.

A verbal exchange with Buchanan and his companions led to the accused crossing the street and pushing Todd to the ground, resulting in him hitting his head and inflicting a cut.

He was taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose and six stitches were inserted in a 4cm cut above his eyebrow.

Defence lawyer Robert More claimed the complainer had been shouting abuse at a woman in his client’s party, prompting him to respond.