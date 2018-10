A woman has appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting her husband.

Shauna Pirie, 50, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at the family home at Kirklands in Innerleithen on Monday, September 3.

She repeatedly punched him to the head and kicked him to the body.

Sentence has been deferred until October 22 for the production of a criminal justice social work report, and Pirie was released on bail until then.