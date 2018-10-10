IN PICTURES: Yetholm Show looking ahead to bright future

A surge in first-time exhibitors and excellent weather helped ensure this year’s Border Shepherds’ Show at Yetholm was another runaway success.

More than 1,000 visitors and exhibitors passed through the gates of the 155th Yetholm show for an afternoon of competition and entertainment at the annual event, held at the village haugh on Saturday.

Vintage show organisers, Ian Harvey and Janice Gillies {brother and sister} from Shotton, Mindram with their Case L A 1947 Tractor.

Show secretary Angela Walker said: “The turnout was excellent, and that was helped by the fact we had fantastic weather.

“Early indications are that the gate was up on last year, but the interesting thing is that we have over 100 new competitors and the catchment area seems to be getting wider and wider.”

While horticultural entries were down on last year, sheep entries were level and sticks were up by 20%.

“Baking and photography entries were well up,” Angela added. “It was interesting that there were quite a lot of younger entries in the baking classes so those, and the children’s classes, were very well supported.

“Hopefully that suggests a big of continuity for the show going forward as the young competitors get older.”

Aside from the competition classes, main ring entertainment included a vintage tractor display, dog agility course, children’s games, demonstrations by Coldstream fire brigade and performances by Duns Pipe Band.

Further attractions included charity stalls and the morning’s hill race, won by Hawick’s Colin Donnelly.

“The place seemed to be buzzing all day,” Angela said.

“People seemed to have a great time, and we’ve had lots of positive feedback about it being one of the best shows in years.”

The event was bolstered by a £400 grant from Kelso’s Charity Begins at Home shop, used to buy new toys for an education tent, and a £653 donation from the village’s Plough Hotel, raised at a fundraiser and used to buy a gazebo and gas urn.

A further £300 was raised by a stock-judging event earlier this year, while a fundraising tattie dig which saw villagers buy a seed and nurture it in the hope of bagging the biggest tattie award, sponsored by Greenvale AP and won by young James Letham with a 12lb 9oz spud.

The show’s supreme champion was a north country Cheviot park-type, two-shear ewe owned by Steven Turnbull, of Larkhall Farm, Jedburgh. The reserve supreme champion was Hownam’s William Thomson’s north country Cheviot.

Mr Turnbull also picked up the silver challenge cup for best female sheep, the plaque for best black sheep and the Braes Trophy for best overall any-other-breed sheep.

His daughter Kirsty won the best exhibit in the young handlers’ section.

James Smith won the prize for best Cheviot sheep, with Tom Elliot taking reserve.

Derek Redpath had a clean sweep in the blackface sheep section picking up the Sir A Sutherland cup for best exhibit and Kelso Chronicle cup for reserve.

The award for best mule went to Pam Cessford and the one for best north country Cheviot to William Thomson.

Ms Cessford also had the best Suffolk, with Robert Rennie taking reserve, and Lorna Carruthers had the best Shetland lamb.

Best exhibit in the walking stick section went to Mr D Gardner, with Dane Love in reserve.

The best exhibit in the novice stick section was won by Barry Frizzell.

Extra results:

Perpetual trophy by Scottish Crookmakers Association – Dane Love.

Inscribed tankard from Yetholm Show to the champion of champions winner – Dane Love.

Surekill trophies for reserves – Arthur Dent and Philip Roskell

Dane Love quaich for novice champion of champions – Barry Frizell .

Quaiches for novice champion of champions reserve – Murray Playfair and Barry Frizell.

TERRIERS LADY GOODSON TROPHY

SILVER CUP Vicky Sherlaw

TOM MACKAY TANKARD John Mckenzie

COLLIE DOGS SALVER FOR CHAMPION COLLIE Mrs Cook

COLLIE WORKING TRIAL SILVER CHALLENGE CUP (Bonafide Hired Shepherd) Not supplied

SILVER CHALLENGE CUP (Vaux Brew Silver Open Trial Not supplied

SILVER CHALLENGE CUP (Novice Trial) Not supplied

VEGETABLES THE POTS & PANS TROPHY Norman Donaldson

CORONATION CHALLENGE CUP Norman Donaldson

FLOWERS THE FENNINGWORTH CUP Bill Cockburn

MISS PEGGY DODDS MEMORIAL CUP (Rotates between Vegetables & Flowers) Bill Cockburn

MRS J S OLIVER CUP David Brydon

MRS L C GIBSON CUP David Brydon

FLORAL ART L NICHOL MEMORIAL TROPHY Jane Brydon

THE FLORAL ART CHALLENGE CUP Isla Hunter

THE AMATEUR CUP Erin Elliot

PHOTOGRAPHY SECTION THE SARAH LITTLE TANKARD Bernie Cajos

SANGSTER TROPHY Charles Brooker

EGGS & PRESERVES L NICHOL MEMORIAL CUP Kate Elliot

KNITTING & CROCHET L NICHOL MEMORIAL CUP Sue Aitchison

NEEDLEWORK & HANDICRAFT INA WALLCE MEMORIAL CUP Jean Weatheritt

TIBBY HERBERT CUP ( Rotates between Knitting & Crochet, Needlework & Handicrafts) Pat Blacklock

BAKING THE A & L R ADAMS PERPETUAL CUP Hazel Mallen

THE Mrs L. C. GIBSON TROPHY Charlotte Playfair-Hannay

THE GRAFTON CUP Janette Stenhouse

THE JEAN YOUNGER MEMORIAL SALVER Valerie Renwick

THE NETTA HARVEY CUP Hazel Mallen

VINTAGE JIMMY LAW CUP best restored tractor John Cron

DREW NEWLANDS & EILEEN GILLIE MEMORIAL CUP best original tractor J Dow

DAVE HARVEY MEMORIAL CUP overall champion A Hunter

MIKE HOPE BEST STATIONARY ENGINE Billy Chisholm

TATTIE DIG THE LITTLE TANKARD James Letham