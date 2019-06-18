Mary Tweedie was the yougest rider on the Stob Stanes rideout and Tamara Jeffrey on the Bay won best turned out.

IN PICTURES: Yetholm Festival Week

More than 60 riders braved torrential rain to follow this year’s Yetholm principals on Stob Stanes rideout on Wednesday - as did our photographer Bill McBurnie who captured all the action.

Thankfully the weather was a lot kinder to Bari Gadgi Stefan Cameron and Bari Manushi Emma Wauchope at the annual family fun day and sports on Saturday.

Principals Stefan Cameron and Emma Wauchope with Max Lee and his winning boat.
Lesley and Fiona Carnie taking shelter after the Stob Stanes rideout.
Alex Redpath, Tamara Redpath, Chloe White and Barry Morrrison.
Rachel Ward, Lucy Devlin, Eleanor Breathnach, Carolyn Hayes, Izi Tighe, Kate and Martha Eldridge at Yetholm Festival's fun day.
