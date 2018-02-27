In pictures: Victories for both sides at Ancrum hand ba’

Ancrum hand ba’ looks set for an interesting future if Saturday’s results are anything to go by.

For while the uppies enjoyed a clean sweep in the mens game, hailing all nine ba’s over the Old Manse Wall, it was the doonies who dominated the boys’ games hailing all eight ba’s over the mantle wall at Ancrum Mill.

Gregor Law launches the ba' up the Green at Ancrum.

Organiser Ian Heard said: “It was a really good turn out this year and the games went really well.

“We have a lot of players from Denholm, Hawick and Jedburgh and a few from further afield too.

“Play was tight but with some ba’s being hailed very quickly.

“The second ba in the adults was over two hours in play and at one point had to be exchanged for another as it had become soft.

Ancrum hand ba'

“All the ba’s went up in the mens game which is unusual and the last four ba’s went a bit quicker than normal because they all wanted away to see the rugby. It was all good fun and banter with no damage caused.”

“Grateful thanks to all who came to participate, support and to those put ba’s up.”

In the 12 and under game the Lizzie Smart Memorial and the John and the Ancrum Village ba’s were both hailed down by Finn Purves while the John and Jane Bathgate sponsored ba’ was hailed down by Louis Reid.

In the 16 and under game, the Iain and Ivor Hear ex-captian’s, Ancrum Pantry and the Alistair Maxwell ba’s were all hailed down by Jai Fender while the

Jamie Hynd snatches the second ba'of the day.

Rory Liddle Birth ba’ was hailed down by Robbie Lauder.

The girls ba’, sponsored by John and Jane Bathgate, was hailed down by Georgia Wood.

The men’s event included Alastair Grieve’s 70th Birthday ba, the Bonjedward Garage ba and the Countryside Alliance Ba which were all hailed up by Kris Rowley. Others were Lilliard Gin’s, hailed up by Robbie Linton, the Cross Keys pub’s, hailed up by Struan Linton, Ancrum Bowling Club’s, hailed up by Sean Linton, Ancrum Football Club’s ba’, hailed up by Neil Douglas, the Bob McGinn Memorial ba, hailed up by John Szkudro, and painter Graham MacDonald’s ba’, hailed up by Hamish Bell.