IN PICTURES: Teries turn out to welcome Prince Charles

Teries lined High Street as the Duke of Rothesay, as he is known in Scotland, chatted with townsfolk and enjoyed a few tunes by Hawick Scouts Pipe Band...our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all.
View more
Prince Charles received a warm welcome to Hawick on Friday which included a tour of Scott and Charters Knitwear’s new factory, a visit to Famously Hawick representatives at Hawicko and a tour of high street shops.
Teries lined High Street as the Duke of Rothesay, as he is known in Scotland, chatted with townsfolk and enjoyed a few tunes by Hawick Scouts Pipe Band...our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all.