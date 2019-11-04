editorial image

IN PICTURES: Teries turn out to welcome Prince Charles

Prince Charles received a warm welcome to Hawick on Friday which included a tour of Scott and Charters Knitwear’s new factory, a visit to Famously Hawick representatives at Hawicko and a tour of high street shops.

Teries lined High Street as the Duke of Rothesay, as he is known in Scotland, chatted with townsfolk and enjoyed a few tunes by Hawick Scouts Pipe Band...our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all.

Shane Coltman and Managing Director Malcolm Grant at Scott and Charters.
