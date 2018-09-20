In Pictures: Selkirk Vintage Rally

Owners and lovers of vintage vehicles enjoyed their last hurrah of the season at Sunderland Hall, near Selkirk, over the weekend.

It has always been a popular date in the calendar for those who keep their beloved pride and joys in top nick before they are packed away for the winter, and the 2018 Selkirk Vintage Rally proved no different.

Dave from Oxton with his Morris J type1928 van ,who was having a little trouble with a tyre

Chairman of the organising committee, Gordon Edgar, told us: “It went really well, with a similar number of entries and visitors to recent years, and fantastic weather over the two days.

“The Saturday saw the vehicles do a 50-mile circuit through the Borders, which was enjoyed by all.

“Many came back to the field to tell us that this year was the best run they’ve ever had here.

“It’s always been a very friendly rally, which attracts a strong support, as it’s the last event of the circuit for most owners, before their vehicles are put away for the winter months.

Micheal Stout on his 1890 Pennyfathering

“This year, there were 813 entries in all, including trade stands. There was also a lot of interest in the Land-Rovers, which were there in all sizes, shapes and ages, as they were celebrating their 70th birthday.

Highlights included several fire engines, a 1925 Model T Ford found in Kansas, complete with bullet-holes in one of its doors, and a blast from the past in the form of a green-liveried SMT bus from the 1970s, but taking the best in show was James Pringle, of Galashiels, with a 1911 Model T Ford.

Selkirk Vintage Rally Results 2018

Veteran Cars up to 1919: 1, J Pringle, Galashiels; 2, N McGarva, Annan; 3, M Povey, Ancrum

Rory Copland (7) from Dumfries

Vintage Cars from 1920 to 1930: 1, A Sutherland, Carnoustie; 2, D Kerr, Jedburgh; 3, A Stewart, Strathmiglo

Vintage Cars from1931 to 1939: 1, R Winkler, Lasswade; 2, S Holland, Earlston; 3, R Allardyce, Newbridge

Classic Cars from 1940 to 1958: 1, D Oliver, Witton Gilbert; 2, A Gibb, Aberdeen; 3, K Began, Glasgow

Classic Cars from 1959 to 1969: 1, G Forrest, Shotts; 2, J Forrest, Shotts; 3, J Deas, Forfar

A lot of interest in this 1928 Austin 7 C type van

Classic Cars from 1970 to 1979: 1, G Wright, Edinburgh; 2, M McKitten, Chester-le-Street; 3, A Thomson, Westfield

Classic Cars from 1980 to 1992: 1, B Spalding, Methven; 2, S Fairnie, Musselburgh; 3, M Fairbairn, Lauder

Kit Cars: 1, M Whiteford, Earlston; 2, J&M Donaldson, Kilbatchan; 3, M Hathaway, Carrutherstown

Vintage Motorcycles from 1920 to 1930: 1, K Rogers, Bishop Auckland; 2, W Blackett, Spennymoor.

Vintage Motorcycles from 1930 to 1939: 1, R Davidson, Pencaitland.

Vintage Motorcycles from 1940 to 1959: 1, J Ness, Melrose; 2, W Martin, Polmont; 3, F Miller, Crieff

David Hastie with his 1947 Chrysler Winsor ( only bought it 4 months ago)

Classic Motorcycles up to 1992: 1, W Muir, Kilwinning; 2, T Black, Selkirk; 3, B Marshall, Carrutherston

Pre War Light Commercial: 1, M Smith, Penrith; 2, J Pringle, Galashiels

Post War Heavy Commercials: 1, D Roper, Workington; 2, J Carrick, Abington.

Post War Light Commercials: 1, J Mitchinson, Ashington; 2, R Veitch, Edinburgh; 3, G Bryce, Livingston

Military Vehicles: 1, A McPhee, Penicuik; 2, P Coghill, Edinburgh; 3, D Walker, Berwick

Enclosed Crank Engines: 1, W Chisholm, Kelso; 2, J Wilson, Kelso; 3, P Hogarth, Jedburgh

Open Crank Engines: 1, J Abbott, Lazonby.

Working Units: 1, I Middlemas, Duns; 2, R Grieve, Lockerbie; 3, D Andrews, Newark

Agricultural Implements: 1, J Kimm, Dumfries; 2, J McLennan, Selkirk; 3, D Bradshaw, Selkirk

Bicycles: 1, R Deas, Forfar; 2, H Barker, Belmont; 3, G Irvine, Longtown

Collections: 1, N Purves, Hawick; 2, M Stout, Belmont; 3, B Davis, Livingston

Miniature Steamers: 1, A Foster, Darlington; 2, A&I Webster, Udny; 3, T Wallace, Haddington

Steamers: 1, A Cook & Sons, Leven

Club Stands: 1, Jaguar Drivers Club; 2, North Lakes 4x4 Club; 3, Scottish Off Road Club

Juniors: 1, B McDonald, Uphall; 2, D Pringle, Galashiels; 3, J Borthwick, Selkirk

Pre 1975 Camper/Caravan: 1, S Gilchrist, Alloa; 2, I Cranston, Lilliesleaf; 3, M Redburn, Newtown St Boswells

Large Mounted Engines: 1, J Forster, Carlisle

Modified Modern: 1, A Blaikie, Earlston; 2, S Hogarth, Selkirk; 3, M Lumsden, Lochgelly

Fire Appliances: 1, E Carberry, Croftamie; 2, D McAusland, Johnstone; 3, J McNab, Irvine

Buses: 1, R Carlyle, Mayfield.

Tractors: 1, N&G Lindsay, Glen Carse; 2, J Hunter, Kelso; 3, R Wardhaugh, Melrose

Special Awards

Best Triumph Motorcycle: G Newcombe, Wigton

Best Triumph Car: C Girdler, Musselburgh

Best Ford: J Deas, Forfar

Best Jaguar: J Forrest, Shotts

Best Motorcycle in Show: J Ness, Melrose

Long Haul: N Lowe, Brora

Most Original Vehicle: J Pringle, Galashiels

Best BMC: K Stokoe, Peebles

Best in Show: J Pringle, Galashiels

Tommy Hogan Trophy: A McCook