In Pictures: Selkirk Vintage Rally

Owners and lovers of vintage vehicles enjoyed their last hurrah of the season at Sunderland Hall, near Selkirk, over the weekend.
It has always been a popular date in the calendar for those who keep their beloved pride and joys in top nick before they are packed away for the winter, and the 2018 Selkirk Vintage Rally proved no different.
Chairman of the organising committee, Gordon Edgar, told us: “It went really well, with a similar number of entries and visitors to recent years, and fantastic weather over the two days.
“The Saturday saw the vehicles do a 50-mile circuit through the Borders, which was enjoyed by all.
“Many came back to the field to tell us that this year was the best run they’ve ever had here.
“It’s always been a very friendly rally, which attracts a strong support, as it’s the last event of the circuit for most owners, before their vehicles are put away for the winter months.
“This year, there were 813 entries in all, including trade stands. There was also a lot of interest in the Land-Rovers, which were there in all sizes, shapes and ages, as they were celebrating their 70th birthday.
Highlights included several fire engines, a 1925 Model T Ford found in Kansas, complete with bullet-holes in one of its doors, and a blast from the past in the form of a green-liveried SMT bus from the 1970s, but taking the best in show was James Pringle, of Galashiels, with a 1911 Model T Ford.
Selkirk Vintage Rally Results 2018
Veteran Cars up to 1919: 1, J Pringle, Galashiels; 2, N McGarva, Annan; 3, M Povey, Ancrum
Vintage Cars from 1920 to 1930: 1, A Sutherland, Carnoustie; 2, D Kerr, Jedburgh; 3, A Stewart, Strathmiglo
Vintage Cars from1931 to 1939: 1, R Winkler, Lasswade; 2, S Holland, Earlston; 3, R Allardyce, Newbridge
Classic Cars from 1940 to 1958: 1, D Oliver, Witton Gilbert; 2, A Gibb, Aberdeen; 3, K Began, Glasgow
Classic Cars from 1959 to 1969: 1, G Forrest, Shotts; 2, J Forrest, Shotts; 3, J Deas, Forfar
Classic Cars from 1970 to 1979: 1, G Wright, Edinburgh; 2, M McKitten, Chester-le-Street; 3, A Thomson, Westfield
Classic Cars from 1980 to 1992: 1, B Spalding, Methven; 2, S Fairnie, Musselburgh; 3, M Fairbairn, Lauder
Kit Cars: 1, M Whiteford, Earlston; 2, J&M Donaldson, Kilbatchan; 3, M Hathaway, Carrutherstown
Vintage Motorcycles from 1920 to 1930: 1, K Rogers, Bishop Auckland; 2, W Blackett, Spennymoor.
Vintage Motorcycles from 1930 to 1939: 1, R Davidson, Pencaitland.
Vintage Motorcycles from 1940 to 1959: 1, J Ness, Melrose; 2, W Martin, Polmont; 3, F Miller, Crieff
Classic Motorcycles up to 1992: 1, W Muir, Kilwinning; 2, T Black, Selkirk; 3, B Marshall, Carrutherston
Pre War Light Commercial: 1, M Smith, Penrith; 2, J Pringle, Galashiels
Post War Heavy Commercials: 1, D Roper, Workington; 2, J Carrick, Abington.
Post War Light Commercials: 1, J Mitchinson, Ashington; 2, R Veitch, Edinburgh; 3, G Bryce, Livingston
Military Vehicles: 1, A McPhee, Penicuik; 2, P Coghill, Edinburgh; 3, D Walker, Berwick
Enclosed Crank Engines: 1, W Chisholm, Kelso; 2, J Wilson, Kelso; 3, P Hogarth, Jedburgh
Open Crank Engines: 1, J Abbott, Lazonby.
Working Units: 1, I Middlemas, Duns; 2, R Grieve, Lockerbie; 3, D Andrews, Newark
Agricultural Implements: 1, J Kimm, Dumfries; 2, J McLennan, Selkirk; 3, D Bradshaw, Selkirk
Bicycles: 1, R Deas, Forfar; 2, H Barker, Belmont; 3, G Irvine, Longtown
Collections: 1, N Purves, Hawick; 2, M Stout, Belmont; 3, B Davis, Livingston
Miniature Steamers: 1, A Foster, Darlington; 2, A&I Webster, Udny; 3, T Wallace, Haddington
Steamers: 1, A Cook & Sons, Leven
Club Stands: 1, Jaguar Drivers Club; 2, North Lakes 4x4 Club; 3, Scottish Off Road Club
Juniors: 1, B McDonald, Uphall; 2, D Pringle, Galashiels; 3, J Borthwick, Selkirk
Pre 1975 Camper/Caravan: 1, S Gilchrist, Alloa; 2, I Cranston, Lilliesleaf; 3, M Redburn, Newtown St Boswells
Large Mounted Engines: 1, J Forster, Carlisle
Modified Modern: 1, A Blaikie, Earlston; 2, S Hogarth, Selkirk; 3, M Lumsden, Lochgelly
Fire Appliances: 1, E Carberry, Croftamie; 2, D McAusland, Johnstone; 3, J McNab, Irvine
Buses: 1, R Carlyle, Mayfield.
Tractors: 1, N&G Lindsay, Glen Carse; 2, J Hunter, Kelso; 3, R Wardhaugh, Melrose
Special Awards
Best Triumph Motorcycle: G Newcombe, Wigton
Best Triumph Car: C Girdler, Musselburgh
Best Ford: J Deas, Forfar
Best Jaguar: J Forrest, Shotts
Best Motorcycle in Show: J Ness, Melrose
Long Haul: N Lowe, Brora
Most Original Vehicle: J Pringle, Galashiels
Best BMC: K Stokoe, Peebles
Best in Show: J Pringle, Galashiels
Tommy Hogan Trophy: A McCook