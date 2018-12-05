IN PICTURES: Santa lights up the town at Jedburgh’s winter festival

More than 300 excited children paid a visit to Santa in Jedburgh on Friday evening after the town turned out to see the man himself switch on its Christmas lights.

He, joined by winter princess Lucy Lauder was led in his sleigh by Magic the pony to the square where carols were sung around the tree, glow sticks were waved and the countdown carried out before the tree lights were turned on by Lucy .

And the winter festival, organised for the fifth year running by the town’s Rotary Club, has been hailed as one of the busiest yet.

“It was a great success,” Rotarian Roy Spowart said. “It seemed to be very busy and there was certainly a lot of kids there to meet Santa Claus.

“They each received a free gift from the Rotary Club and there seemed to be the most I’ve seen following in the parade up the high Street this year.

“We were awfully lucky with the weather.”

Musical entertainment came from the town’s pipe and brass bands before the parade continued into the town hall where Santa, aided by senior pupils from Jedburgh Grammar, handed out almost 300 gifts to youngsters from his grotto.

Roy added: “There was a brilliant atmosphere and lots of games and activities in the town hall. Feedback from the parents says the kids loved it, and that’s what it’s all about.

“The youngsters from the Grammar School were, as ever, extremely helpful on the night.”